Jerry Willie Sciple

By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside services for Jerry Willie Sciple will be Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Chamberlain Cemetery, in Preston, MS. Bro. Jerry Bishop will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

Mr. Sciple, 88, the long-time owner of Sciple’s Grocery in Dekalb, MS, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

He is survived by his son Ralph Sciple (Frances); grandchildren Kandi Sciple Mitchell, William Shannon Sciple and James C. “Chip” Sciple; great-grandchildren Gregory Mitchell, Hannah Mitchell Aycox (Lucas), Josh Mitchell, Brandy, Brittney, Bernece, Bethany, Alyson, Shannon and Zachary Sciple; sister-in-law Nell Sciple of Starkville, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Josephine Puckett Sciple; his wife Martha Yarbrough Sciple; a son William Ronald “Bill” Sciple; a sister Mary Kathryn Sciple; brothers Jesse T. Jr., Everett W., Robert F. “Bob”, Charles L. and Joe Sciple.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.

Stephens Funeral Home

