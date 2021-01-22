Junior Auxiliary of Meridian donates bottles to LCSD

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Some local leaders are continuing their mission to help local kids. The Junior Auxiliary of Meridian donated more than 100 water bottles to each campus in the Lauderdale County School District.

This is part of the organization’s Helping Hands Project. The first delivery was to Southeast Middle School.

Organizers said that the school’s counselor first brought the need for water bottles to the group’s attention.

“We realized after school started and the water fountains were locked up because of corona and the spraying of germs, that a lot of our kids didn’t have access to water throughout the day. So, our teachers have been buying cases of water out of their own pocket and passing them out. So, we realized that that wasn’t a long-term fix,” said Robbi Cooper, Southeast Middle School counselor.

“The whole goal of the Junior Auxiliary is to help children in Lauderdale County and Meridian. This is just another way that we can help meet the needs of our community. We’re just so happy that we have the opportunity, and that we’re able to do that,” said Elizabeth McDonald, JA Meridian Helping Hands Project Coordinator.

Throughout the year, the JA Helping Hands Project provides uniforms, glasses and undergarments to local students who are in need.

