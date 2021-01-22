Advertisement

MCCSA holds Service Day

The local charity held its annual Service Day in Meridian
The local charity held its annual Service Day in Meridian(WTOK)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Several charitable organizations came together Friday in Meridian to help out those that are less fortunate. As part of a way to honor MLK Day 2021, the Multi-County Community Service Agency hosted it’s annual Day of Service.

Americorps volunteers accepted donations at MCCSA for the needs of the Frances W. Davidson Homeless Shelter. Even though the donations can simply be toiletry items or cleaning supplies, they are all very much needed.

“We don’t have a lot of funds for the needed items like detergents and bleach and sanitizers,” said Johnnie Hopson of the Foster Grandparent Program. “All of these things are necessary, the bedding and we need things for our comforters and sheets and stuff.”

“Community service is the heart of our program from Americorps,” said Christie Rowcliff of the Meridian Public School District and member of Americorps. “It is the heart of all these programs that have come together here today. That’s what we’re about. We’re about service.”

If you did not make it Friday to donate, you can arrange a drop-off or pick-up by calling 601-483-4338.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of four, Heather McCool is still missing.
Mother of four missing
The board voted to suspend three statewide policies on assessment and accountability for the...
Mississippi announces changes to grading, passing policies for 2020-21 school year
Rick Courtney.
Remembering Rick Courtney
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 21, 2021

Latest News

Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86
Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron eyes the flight of the ball after hitting his 715th career homer in...
Timeline of Hank Aaron’s life and career
Mississippi is still looking for ways to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Mississippi’s vaccine demand exceeds supply
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,050 new cases, 45 new deaths and 201...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,000 new cases reported Friday