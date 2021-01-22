MCCSA holds Service Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Several charitable organizations came together Friday in Meridian to help out those that are less fortunate. As part of a way to honor MLK Day 2021, the Multi-County Community Service Agency hosted it’s annual Day of Service.

Americorps volunteers accepted donations at MCCSA for the needs of the Frances W. Davidson Homeless Shelter. Even though the donations can simply be toiletry items or cleaning supplies, they are all very much needed.

“We don’t have a lot of funds for the needed items like detergents and bleach and sanitizers,” said Johnnie Hopson of the Foster Grandparent Program. “All of these things are necessary, the bedding and we need things for our comforters and sheets and stuff.”

“Community service is the heart of our program from Americorps,” said Christie Rowcliff of the Meridian Public School District and member of Americorps. “It is the heart of all these programs that have come together here today. That’s what we’re about. We’re about service.”

If you did not make it Friday to donate, you can arrange a drop-off or pick-up by calling 601-483-4338.

