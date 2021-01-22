Advertisement

Miss. National Guard returning home Saturday

Members of the 114th Military Police Company returned home to Mississippi after 10 months...
Members of the 114th Military Police Company returned home to Mississippi after 10 months overseas. (File)(Source: WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi National Guard members who were activated to help augment security for the presidential inauguration are returning home to Thompson Field in Flowood Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the homecoming is not open to the public. Family members will be reunited with their service member at the 114th Military Police Company Armory in Clinton once all service members have tested negative on a Rapid COVID-19 test. The test will be administered immediately after arrival.

The MSNG said its first priority was to safeguard lives and protect property while assisting civil authorities in maintaining good order and peace within the area of operation. State and local law enforcement agencies remained responsible for security.

“The men and women of the Mississippi National Guard have served our state and nation with honor and exemplary professionalism. They adapted seamlessly to the complex environment in Washington D.C. They are dedicated to continuing our response efforts combatting the COVID-19 Virus and ongoing missions around the world. I am very proud of our Soldiers and Airmen as they continue to serve at a moment’s notice when called upon regardless of the mission. We truly have an outstanding group of Mississippians committed to service in the Mississippi National Guard. We are always ready and always there!” said Maj. Gen. Janson Boyles, adjutant general of the Mississippi National Guard.

The MSNG was part of a larger contingent of National Guard Soldiers from various states activated to support civil authorities in the District of Columbia.

