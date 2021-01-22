Advertisement

John Benoman
By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Graveside services for Mr. John Benoman will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Macedonia Cemetery, DeKalb with Rev. Sammie Benoman officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Benoman, 91, of DeKalb, who died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at his residence. A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Berry & Gardner’s OP Chapel.

