New business raises traffic concerns

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Popeyes on North Hills Street in Meridian has proved to be a popular choice for residents since it opened last week.

Resident Lisa Mercer lives near the restaurant and says traffic is now a safety concern for her neighbors who often walk to nearby businesses, including a bank and pharmacy stores.

“The people in the driveway of Popeyes really can’t see the people who are turning in until they start to turn in. I’m worried about the traffic there, but I’m especially worried about my neighbors who walk to places,” said Mercer.

Mercer said she now has to give herself an extra 10 to 15 minutes to get where she’s going because of the traffic.

“I wish they would have taken this into consideration before they allowed the building of it, but of course, that’s a foregone conclusion,” said Mercer. “I don’t know how they can fix this; I really don’t.”

Mercer expressed her concerns at a city council meeting in front of council members and Mayor Percy Bland.

“Growth happened and it is affecting traffic flow and it is affecting some of the citizens in that area,” said Bland. “But at the same time, the business did have the right to locate into that area.”

Bland said the city plans to look into the traffic concerns.

“My CAO will be communicating with Community Development and Public Works to see if we can do anything to help some of the strain of that traffic flow,” said Bland.

The North Hills Popeyes joins two other locations that have been operating at Bonita and College Park for years.

