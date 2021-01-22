Advertisement

New Medicaid bill would shift power from governor to 7-member commission

Rep. John Lamar introduced a bill this week that would shift the authority over the Division of Medicaid from the governor to a commission with an executive director.(WTVG)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi lawmaker wants to restructure the state’s Medicaid division in a way that would alter the authority over the billion-dollar pot of federal funds in the Magnolia State. Rep. John Lamar (R-MS) introduced HB1013 to the Mississippi legislature this week.

Right now, the Division of Medicaid is in the Office of Gov. Tate Reeves, but HB1013 would end that setup and shift the power to a commission with an executive director.

Lamar’s bill states, “the commission shall consist of seven members, with three members appointed by the Governor and four members appointed by the Lieutenant Governor. The Speaker of the House would have the ability to nominate two of the Lt. Governor’s appointees. All initial and later appointments to the commission shall be with the advice and consent of the Senate.”

Lamar says the bill requires that all members have ‘some knowledge or practical experience,’ in how to administer the state’s Medicaid program.

Lamar, who also chair of the Ways and Means Committee, says the commission must hold regular monthly meetings to handle any state business.

The bill faces several hurdles before it could become law.

