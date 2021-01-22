Reeves to deliver State of the State address Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves will deliver his State of the State address Jan. 26, starting at 2:30 p.m.

According to his office, the governor will address the challenges of the past year and give a vision for the year ahead.

Due to the pandemic, the address will happen outdoors, on the steps of the Capitol, without an audience.

The address will stream live on the Governor’s Facebook page and here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.