Remembering Rick Courtney

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dozens gathered this evening to celebrate the life of Rick Courtney, a man who played a large role in the local music and arts community.

“It’s just…the amount of work he did to keep Meridian musicians together and playing and having gigs, and then to encourage us and tell us we’re great, even on days we weren’t feeling like we were great anymore,” said Amy Lott. “He got it through to us on the important days.”

The sound of live music and laughter filled the air at Squealer’s Barbeque, the venue that hosted tonight’s celebration.

Rick’s brother Chris Courtney said he was glad to be surrounded by so many people who loved his brother.

“He loved his friends, he loved music, he loved Meridian and he loved promoting Meridian music,” said Chris Courtney. “We’re just overwhelmed with the support we’ve had here tonight.”

Rick passed away on Sunday. His son Joshua Courtney said it’s hard to accept, but he finds comfort knowing that his father touched the lives of many.

“I find solace in the idea that all these people were here for my father. “He was the most selfless person I ever knew,” said Joshua Courtney. “I like to think I got some of that. It feels great that all these people were here for my father.”

Donations in Rick’s memory can be made to: Rick Courtney’s Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Citizens National Bank, P. O. Box 911, Meridian, MS 39302.

