Advertisement

Reports: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies

Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. Yellich is the 2019 recipient of the Hank Aaron Award.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Hank Aaron, baseball Hall of Famer and one-time home run king, has died, according to the MLB Network and CBS46 in Atlanta.

Hank Aaron, baseball Hall of Famer and one-time home run king, has died, according to the MLB Network and CBS46 in Atlanta. He was 86.

The outfielder spent most of his baseball career playing for the Braves in Milwaukee and Atlanta, finishing his career with 755 home runs.

Hammerin’ Hank broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Aaron was born in Mobile, Ala., where the former minor league ball park is named after him.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of four, Heather McCool is still missing.
Mother of four missing
The board voted to suspend three statewide policies on assessment and accountability for the...
Mississippi announces changes to grading, passing policies for 2020-21 school year
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 21, 2021
Rick Courtney.
Remembering Rick Courtney

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Yellen nomination as Treasury secretary clears committee
Three National Guard members on a routine training flight have been killed in a helicopter...
3 dead in military helicopter crash were experienced pilots
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer: House to send Trump impeachment article Monday
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman in 2013.
Carnival Cruise Line cancels trips through April