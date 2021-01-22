Reports: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies

(Gray News) - Hank Aaron, baseball Hall of Famer and one-time home run king, has died, according to the MLB Network and CBS46 in Atlanta.

The outfielder spent most of his baseball career playing for the Braves in Milwaukee and Atlanta, finishing his career with 755 home runs.

Hammerin’ Hank broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Aaron was born in Mobile, Ala., where the former minor league ball park is named after him.

