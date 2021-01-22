Advertisement

Two state inmates die this week at off-site hospitals

Two inmates who were serving time for unrelated sex crimes died this week at off-site hospitals.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Two state inmates sentenced for sex crimes have died at off-site hospitals.

Alex Jackie Pearson, 70, died early Thursday morning at Greene County Hospital in Leakesville. He was found guilty by a jury in Hancock County Aug. 29, 2019, for seven counts of sexual battery and two counts of unlawful touching of a child. Pearson was serving a 45-year sentence at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution.

Eric Alan Joosepson, 72, died Sunday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at Greenwood Leflore County Hospital. Joosepson was sentenced June 1, 2007, to serve 15 years after pleading guilty to two counts of fondling in Lowndes County. He was serving his sentence at Mississippi State Penitentiary. Release of Joosepson’s identity was delayed pending family notification.

Mississippi Department of Corrections says the cause and manner of death are pending autopsies, and the determinations are made by local coroners, independent of MDOC.

