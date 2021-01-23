Advocates plan protest for Biloxi courthouse shooting details

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Family, friends, and supporters of Reginald Johnson are speaking out - questioning the moments that led up to a deputy shooting, which ultimately killed him one week ago outside the Harrison County Courthouse.

Johnson’s loved ones are talking with advocates with The Protest for Peace to organize a peaceful demonstration next week, not to accuse anyone in the incident, but to get some answers.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said a Harrison County deputy was called about about a disturbance outside of the courthouse in Biloxi on Jan. 15. Investigators reported that Johnson had a knife and ran toward the deputy, cutting him. That then led the deputy to shoot Johnson.

The incident led D’Laun Ball, one of the founders of The Protest for Peace, to reach out to Johnson’s family in order to get answers to the events that led up to the shooting.

“The last thing anybody wants is to have a question, after their loved one is in the ground, of what happened,” Ball said. “That’s a terrible feeling and no mother, father, son, daughter, should have to go through anything like that.”

Ball and other advocates are urging to see any available body cam and security footage of the incident in order to give Johnson’s family closure without arguments or assumptions about the case.

“The mother, the family, they’re still wondering what happened,” said Ball. “There’s no reason why a week later, why a mother and her family should be wondering what happened to their son, who was shot in broad daylight. Knowing that no one has a full story, it’s important that the police are as transparent as possible.”

MBI Special Agents, assisted by the MBI Crime Scene Unit, are gathering evidence as part of this ongoing investigation and will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s office. It also needs to be noted that MBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.

However, advocates hope the protest brings much needed clarity for both the family and those that are making assumptions about the case in the community and on social media.

“Until we all have the full story, which is what we are going out there and protesting for, there is no reason anyone should be casting judgement,” said Ball. “We take pride in the fact that we are a Christian state. I think it’s time that everybody comes together and display the highest level of Christianity that we can.”

The Protest for Peace also wants the demonstration to start a dialogue about racial struggles in South Mississippi. Organizers invite both Biloxi’s and Gulfport’s police chiefs to attend the protest in order to show their commitment to communities of different racial backgrounds.

“I would hope that in smiling with each other and talking with each other and explaining our positions and our platforms, we can build a more positive life for our children to grow up in,” Ball said. “I invite anyone, White, Black, Asian, Hispanic, to bring their kids out to see what true unity looks like.”

The protest will be at the Harrison County Courthouse on Jan. 26 starting at 3 p.m.

