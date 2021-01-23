Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,800 new cases reported by MSDH

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,856 new cases and 39 new deaths Saturday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 263,023 as of January 22.

So far, 5,752 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

