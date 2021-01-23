Advertisement

Lamar students honor fallen classmate Allie Caruth

Students from Lamar school gathered in Dumont Plaza to plant daffodils to honor a classmate.
Students from Lamar school gathered in Dumont Plaza to plant daffodils to honor a classmate.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 23, 2021
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Students from Lamar school gathered in Dumont Plaza to plant daffodils to honor a classmate.

The event is named after Allie Carruth, who lost her life in an accident a few years ago at only six years old.

Allie’s organs were donated to help save another life. Students and parents in attendance wore bright green t-shirts honoring Allie that said ‘Allie’s Army’ on the back along with ‘have a daffodil day’.

Organizers said this tribute is held in memory of her.

“There is a lot of beauty that has been brought out of an afoul situation. There’s been so much good that has come from such an afoul thing, maybe that’s a lesson. Every bad thing that happens in life, maybe you can find some good in it. Maybe you can spine it and change it into something more positive that brings people closer together,” said the organizer Callie Duncan.

The plan is for Allie’s classmates to continue planting daffodils in her honor every year until the students graduate from high school.

