Mural to recognize famous Meridian musician

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is tempting residents to visit Dumont Plaza downtown with the beginning of a new mural.

Local artists got together to begin a bright and colorful project dedicated to one of Meridian’s famous native sons. The mural, when finished, will display the image of a legendary musician from the Queen City.

This community project will also have local students involved to help paint.

Community Development Director Laura Carmichael said this project has been years in the making. She also said it is designed to hopefully bring a smile to residents.

“This is the first of many downtown art projects that we are excited about. We can’t wait for it to be finished and unveiled. It is great to have something that people from all around that want to see this art. For them to be a part of, is unique for the community,” said Community Development Director Laura Carmichael.

If you’d like to see the mural and its progress, it is located on 4th street near Dumont Plaza.

