Rain returns tomorrow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a mild day with temperatures in the upper 50′s and now we are starting to see more clouds building in and we are in the lower 50′s. Through the rest of the evening, we will be in the upper 40′s and we aren’t going to get much cooler tonight because of the clouds. We aren’t seeing any rain right now, but this will change as early as tomorrow morning so if you have plans for breakfast or you’re going to church you will need to grab your rain jacket and umbrella on the way out the door.

More cloudy skies will come through tonight and showers will start to creep in as early as 7 AM tomorrow. Through the mid-morning the rain is moving in slowly, but it will pick up through the afternoon and we have the potential to have a few thunderstorms. Our chance for thunderstorms increases by Monday and we will see heavier rain move through by the beginning of the new work week. We will only see about a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of rain tomorrow with the showers being more scattered, but Monday most of east Mississippi and west Alabama will see rain.

We will see another break in our rain-filled pattern on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies, but scattered showers will return on Wednesday. We will see our heaviest rain on Monday and Wednesday, but you will still need the rain gear tomorrow as well. We will have a warm start to the day on Monday with the lower 50′s and by the afternoon we will be in the lower to mid 60′s. Showers will be the most widespread tomorrow from 1 PM to 7 PM and that is when thunderstorms will be most likely too.

Starting the work week off with a high chance for thunderstorms and temperatures in the mid 70′s could be a damper for the end of January, but Tuesday mostly sunny skies will return, and we will be in the mid 60′s. Scattered showers make their way back into east Mississippi and west Alabama by Wednesday, but Thursday and Friday will be dry once more and we will have highs in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

