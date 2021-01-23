Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Uptown Meridian shooting

22-year-old Juwan Jones was arrested in Louisiana
22-year-old Juwan Jones was arrested in Louisiana(Meridian Police Department)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An arrest has been made in the Dec. 31 shooting at Uptown Meridian.

Juwan Jones, 22, was arrested Thursday night in Louisiana.

Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said Jones was one of several others involved in the New Year’s Eve shooting at Uptown Meridian Mall.

Authorities said there were 26 shots fired during the incident, but no one was injured. Several windows and the building sustained damage.

Meridian Police have identified at least three other suspects and have warrants issued for their arrests.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of four, Heather McCool is still missing.
Mother of four missing
The board voted to suspend three statewide policies on assessment and accountability for the...
Mississippi announces changes to grading, passing policies for 2020-21 school year
Rick Courtney.
Remembering Rick Courtney
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 21, 2021

Latest News

Community meets to stop gun violence
Community meets to stop gun violence
MCCSA holds Service Day
MCCSA holds Service Day
Junior Auxiliary of Meridian donates bottles to LCSD
Junior Auxiliary of Meridian donates bottles to LCSD
New business raises traffic concerns
New business raises traffic concerns
Group working to make Clarkco State Park a better place for visitors
Group working to make Clarkco State Park a better place for visitors