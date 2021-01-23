Suspect arrested in Uptown Meridian shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An arrest has been made in the Dec. 31 shooting at Uptown Meridian.

Juwan Jones, 22, was arrested Thursday night in Louisiana.

Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said Jones was one of several others involved in the New Year’s Eve shooting at Uptown Meridian Mall.

Authorities said there were 26 shots fired during the incident, but no one was injured. Several windows and the building sustained damage.

Meridian Police have identified at least three other suspects and have warrants issued for their arrests.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

