Wayne County celebrates Gina Skelton’s 900th career win

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a celebration filled with hugs, cheers and even, a few tears.

On Friday night, Wayne County High School honored girls basketball head coach Gina Skelton and her recent achievement of 900 career wins.

“It was a night at East Central when she won got it on January 5th and just a small amount of people were there, like 15-20 people,” Wayne County High School principal Bubba Hathorn said. “I hate that it happened on the road and I wish it would have been here, but being able to come back tonight and celebrate it against Pascagoula is pretty good.”

Skelton was given a special plaque and basketball with the number ’900′ on it to commemorate her milestone achievement.

Special guests in attendance for the ceremony included Mississippi High School Activities Association Executive Director Rickey Neaves and Mississippi Association of Coaches Executive Director Johnny Mims.

Skelton’s high school basketball coach Geary Jackson also came to support his former player turned coach. Jackson shared Skelton hasn’t changed much from when he coached her as a junior at Waynesboro Central High School back in 1976.

“I tell you what…she absolutely loved basketball then and she still loves basketball,” Jackson said. “She’s just a hard worker. She was then and she is now.”

Now in her 40th season as a head coach, Skelton is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

As for the secret to her success? It’s simple: She loves being a coach.

“There’s nothing like the coaching profession. Getting to work with young people and the comradeship that we have with our coaching peers,” Skelton said. “I’ve mentioned to several people that when I do decide to hang up my whistle, besides missing my assistants and my players, I will truly miss the comradeship of our coaching fellowship.”

Some of Skelton’s other coaching achievements include four state championships, twenty division titles and being named ‘Coach of the Year’ 20 times from various organizations.

Skelton began her coaching career at Pickens County High School in Alabama. Since then, she has coached at various high schools across the Magnolia State including Carthage, Quitman and Forest. She is currently in her second stint as girls basketball head coach at Wayne County.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.