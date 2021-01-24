Man wanted by the Clarke County Sheriff Department

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Jeffrey James.

Authorities said he is wanted for sexual battery and felony child abuse.

According to Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White; James’s last known address was on County Road 224 in the Beaverdam community but he’s currently on the run from law enforcement.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office or East Mississippi Crimestoppers by dialing the numbers on the screen.

