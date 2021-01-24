Advertisement

Man wanted in connection to homicide

Newton and Scott County Police are working to find James Harrison Jr. Wanted in an ongoing homicide investigation.
Newton and Scott County Police are working to find James Harrison Jr. Wanted in an ongoing homicide investigation.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man is wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Newton County.

The Newton and Scott County Sheriff’s Departments are working to find James Harrison Jr., who is wanted in an ongoing homicide investigation.

The homicide took place Friday night. He was last seen on Tanglewood Road near the Newton/Scott County line.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call the Scott county or Newton County Sheriff’s Department.

