Meridian Living receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out in large numbers to the nation’s nursing homes.

Meridian Living received its first batch Monday. After getting their temperature checked, over 15 residents rolled up their sleeves to get their shot.

Director of Operations Candace Page said she hopes the vaccine will help welcome families back to in-person visits.

“These last couple of months have been tough. We have residents that haven’t seen their family in almost a year. We want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to keep them healthy and safe. Hopefully, one day we will be able to open up and have families come in,” said Page.

Page also said the second batch will arrive in the next 28 days.

