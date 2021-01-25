Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian offers an educational contest for area children

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian is challenging children in East Mississippi and West Alabama to dream big. And with that, the museum has announced a contest asking kids to submit their drawings or writing with a chance to win several prizes.

The contest is opened to children in Lauderdale, Kemper, Neshoba, Newton, Jasper, Clarke, Choctaw and Sumter Counties. It’s all leading up to the MCM-Meridian opening this spring.

”This area has been dreaming big,” said Clair Huff, Assistant Director of Education for MCM-Meridian. “We have started and launched an educational contest for children in our community age pre-k through sixth grade. We want to know what their dreams are. We’ve been dreaming big and we know that our children dream big and so we’re asking them to share their dreams with us.”

You can enter the contest here and the deadline is February 10th.

Details: Dream BIG… Sky’s the Limit! At the Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian (MCM-Meridian), we’ve been dreaming BIG and those BIG dreams are coming true at our grand opening in the Spring! We’re asking students, Pre-K – 6th grade, what their BIG dreams are! Ten lucky winners will be awarded a t-shirt, bag, and a GOLDEN TICKET admitting free entry for one adult and one child to visit the museum.

All submissions are due by February 10, 2021.



How to Submit Entries:



Mail entry forms to:

Mississippi Children’s Museum – Meridian

P.O. Box 1007

Meridian, MS 39302

