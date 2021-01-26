Graveside services for Antonio Leonardo Baker will be held Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 2:00 pm, at Forest Lawn cemetery, with Reverend David Hopkins officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Baker, age 38, of Meridian passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Antonio graduated from Meridian High School in the class of 2001. Meridian High School was where he started charming teachers. Antonio was known for his smile lighting up the room as he entered. “My grandma wanted me to be a preacher.” Antonio said. He had the opportunity to teach Sunday School at Highland Baptist Church where he began to help his grandmother gather her Sunday School Lesson at Trinity Lutheran Church of Meridian.

After Good Shepard, Our Savior, and Christ Lutheran Church joined as one fellowship group, Antonio was a part of the building committee with his gran that formed Trinity Lutheran Church. Antonio attended Sunday School with his grandmother, Miriam Clark, where they hosted Vacation Bible School in the Summertime. Everybody was drawn to Antonio. Antonio wants everybody to share the same Love that he has. His favorite singer was Donny McClurkins and his favorite song was, “It Is Well With My Soul”. His favorite thing to say about life is “Please do not cry for I shall live forever in Peace. I Love You all.” Special thanks to Meridian High School Wildcats class of 2001.

Survivors include: his mother, Mary R. Clark, father: Tony Price, brothers: Dante’ Baker and Alrick Semien, grandmothers: Miriam Clark and Roberta Price, aunts: Miranda Gonzalez and Sheila Larkin (Ray), Uncles: Gerald Clark, (Cathy), Joseph Clark, (Ernestine), Steve Price and Peter Price; and a very special friend Karen Rhodes.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather: J. T. Clark

Pallbearers will be: Terrance Clayton, Alrick Semien, Dante’ Barker, Monty Patton, Ray Larkin, and Tony Price.

Honorary pallbearers are Stephen Clark, Dennis Larkin, Lathein Watson and Justin Scott.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 12:45 pm till 1:45 pm at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

