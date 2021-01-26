Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 26, 2021

Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARREST REPORT

NAMEBIRTH MONTHADDRESSCHARGE
ALFRED PLUMMER19827442 LIZELIA RD MARION, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
KRISTOPHER CARDARLYN BRASSFIELD1997301 63RD PL APT 64 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TERA SPENCER19858043 KING RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER;
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
JARROD H GINGELL19782309 56TH CT MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:13 AM on January 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:22 AM on January 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of 20th Avenue. Entry was gained through door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

