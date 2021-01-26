City of Meridian Arrest Report January 26, 2021

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 25, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:13 AM on January 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 11:22 AM on January 25, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of 20th Avenue. Entry was gained through door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.