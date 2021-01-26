COVID-19 in Mississippi: 75 new deaths reported by MSDH

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,452 new cases, 75 new deaths and 195 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 266,598 as of January 25.

So far, 5,852 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1487 62 122 30 Kemper 812 20 45 9 Lauderdale 6161 196 430 94 Neshoba 3516 158 198 56 Newton 2014 47 86 15 Wayne 2163 36 69 11

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

