COVID-19 in Mississippi: 75 new deaths reported by MSDH

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,452 new cases, 75 new deaths and 195 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,452 new cases, 75 new deaths and 195 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 266,598 as of January 25.

So far, 5,852 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke14876212230
Kemper81220459
Lauderdale616119643094
Neshoba351615819856
Newton2014478615
Wayne2163366911

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

