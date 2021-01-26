Advertisement

Crimenet 01_25_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is trying to find Jermaine Marquez Ramsey.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jermaine Marquez Ramsey.

Ramsey is a 23-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 1″ in height, weighing 170 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged burglary of an auto.

If you know where Ramsey can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

