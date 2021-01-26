Advertisement

Disney revamping Jungle Cruise ride, addressing depictions of indigenous people

Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
(CNN) – The Jungle Cruise rides at Disney Parks are getting a modern makeover.

In its Disney Parks Blog, the company said it will preserve the attraction’s storyline, but focus more on respecting diversity – which includes addressing negative depictions of indigenous people.

The changes will take place at both Disneyland and Disney World, with details coming later this year.

Walt Disney himself worked on the Jungle Cruise ride more than 60 years ago.

