Advertisement

Jimmie Smith announces candidacy for Meridian mayoral race

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Jimmie Smith has announced he’s running for mayor of Meridian. Smith made the announcement Tuesday afternoon at Dumont Plaza among a group of supporters.

Smith served as Lauderdale County District 2 supervisor for 20 years and is a former detective at the Meridian Police Department.

Smith ran for mayor in 2005, losing to then-incumbent John Robert Smith by only 104 votes.

“Citizens are not getting the services that they deserve. Paving of the streets, cleaning of the streets, the city looks dingy,” said Smith. “It’s about the pride. We ought to have pride in our city.”

Smith said among other things, he would focus on jobs and improving communication between city leaders, if elected as mayor.

“We need leadership that’s focused on the needs of the people because our people are struggling. We need leadership that’s going to bring vision to the community; it’s just that plain and simple,” said Smith.

Mayor Percy Bland is running for re-election. Councilwoman Kim Houston, former councilman Tyrone Johnson and resident Randle Jennings are also running.

Councilman Weston Lindemann said he also plans to enter the race.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Tate Reeves speaks on a variety of topics at the State of the State address 2021.
Local lawmaker reacts to State of the State address
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 26, 2021
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivered the 2021 State of the State address.
Reeves delivers State of the State, suggests eliminating state income tax
A treatment for COVID-19 is getting successful results at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Antibody infusion treatment for COVID-19

Latest News

Futurecast - Thursday Jan 28, 2021 at 6 AM
Showers come to an end as temperatures cool off
Meridian business owners meet with city leaders about downtown project
Meridian business owners meet with city leaders about downtown project
Food giveaway returns to Lauderdale County
Food giveaway returns to Lauderdale County
Business owners met with city leaders to discuss the 22nd Avenue project.
Meridian business owners meet with city leaders about downtown project
Food giveaway scheduled for Wednesday.
Food giveaway returns to Lauderdale County