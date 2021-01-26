Jimmie Smith announces candidacy for Meridian mayoral race

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Jimmie Smith has announced he’s running for mayor of Meridian. Smith made the announcement Tuesday afternoon at Dumont Plaza among a group of supporters.

Smith served as Lauderdale County District 2 supervisor for 20 years and is a former detective at the Meridian Police Department.

Smith ran for mayor in 2005, losing to then-incumbent John Robert Smith by only 104 votes.

“Citizens are not getting the services that they deserve. Paving of the streets, cleaning of the streets, the city looks dingy,” said Smith. “It’s about the pride. We ought to have pride in our city.”

Smith said among other things, he would focus on jobs and improving communication between city leaders, if elected as mayor.

“We need leadership that’s focused on the needs of the people because our people are struggling. We need leadership that’s going to bring vision to the community; it’s just that plain and simple,” said Smith.

Mayor Percy Bland is running for re-election. Councilwoman Kim Houston, former councilman Tyrone Johnson and resident Randle Jennings are also running.

Councilman Weston Lindemann said he also plans to enter the race.

