Memorial services for Joseph (Joe) Lamar Mabry, Sr. will be held Wednesday, January 27 at 11:00 AM at First Christian Church (DOC) with Dr. Mark Benson officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Joseph (Joe) Lamar Mabry Sr. passed away Sunday morning, January 24, at the age of 82. He was born in Meridian on June 14, 1938 where he lived his entire life. Joe was a 1956 graduate of Meridian High School and a member of First Christian Church (DOC). He served six years in the Marine Corps. Joe loved golf and played for over 60 years. He was well-loved by his family and friends.

Joe is survived by his wife of 60 years Myra Merritt Mabry, son Joey (Melissa) Mabry of Meridian, MS, and daughters Teresa (Randy) Crawford of Charlotte, NC and Leigh (Alan) Hargett of Indianola, MS; his six grandchildren, Taylor (April) Mabry, Olivia (Jay) Case, Nile and Merritt Crawford, Luke Hargett and Maddox (Chris) Hargett. He is also survived by his three brothers Eugene Mabry, Harmon (Buster) Mabry and William (Billy) Mabry.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Osmond (Snook) and Louise Kamper Mabry.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the memorial service.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Anderson Hospital for their compassion and support over the last week of his life.

Memorials may be made to First Christian Church (DOC), 2310 13 th Street, Meridian, MS 39301.

Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721