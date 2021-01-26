Local junior colleges kick off 2021 basketball season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College (EMCC) began its basketball season Thursday with both the men and women picking up wins over Northwest Mississippi Community College.

The Lady Lions won big on the road, defeating Northwest 78-53. The men hosted the Rangers in a close contest, but in the end the Lions picked up a 77-74 victory.

The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) has enforced a mirror schedule this season. This means if a men’s team is playing at home, then the women’s team is on the road and vice versa.

Meridian Community College (MCC) and East Central Community College (ECCC) tipped-off their seasons on Monday night. MCC faced off against Hinds Community College while ECCC played Pearl River Community College.

MCC men kicked off their season at home while the women were on the road.

The Eagles kept things close against the Bulldogs for most of the game but would lose 63-61 on a last second shot from Hinds. The Lady Eagles picked up a dominant, 57-39 win at Hinds thanks to a stellar performance from Sidney Sims. The sophomore guard led the charge with 21 points, six rebounds and four steals.

It was a tough opening night for ECCC as both the men and women lost their games.

The men played host to a Pearl River team that is ranked No. 4 in the nation. The Warriors trailed 53-18 at halftime and would go on to lose 108-63. As for the Lady Warriors, they led by three at halftime in Poplarville but would fall to the Lady Wildcats 63-54.

Six of our five JUCO teams will be back in action Thursday night. ECCC women will not play Thursday as their game against Southwest Community College has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Lady Bears.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.