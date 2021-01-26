Local lawmaker reacts to State of the State address

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local lawmaker is speaking out after Governor Tate Reeves delivered his second State of the State address, Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Reeves addressed the elimination of income tax, the development of the workforce, increasing pay for teachers and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly after the address, we reached out to Senator Jeff Tate who says despite all the challenges in 2020, the state of Mississippi continues to develop.

Tate says he agrees with Governor Reeves --- that eliminating the state income tax will only attract more businesses. Tate says he is more than willing to help the state get to zero income tax.

“I’m one hundred percent for removing our income tax in the state of Mississippi.” Tate said, “I believe that that will be a job creator. I believe the more money that the individual can have in their pocket, the more that they will invest.”

Governor Reeves says he will sign any legislation that will support a teacher pay raise. Tate says he is supports the governor in giving teachers what they deserve.

“I am for us getting our teacher pay eventually to the southeastern standards. Where we can compete with all of our neighboring states,” Tate said.

Newscenter 11 also sought comment from state representative Charles Young Jr. He was unavailable to comment on the state of the state address.

