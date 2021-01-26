Advertisement

Meridian City Council taking applications to help non-profits

By Andrew Samet
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council is opening up applications for non-profit organizations to receive contributions in the 2022 budget. The council had to stop making these contributions in the recent past, but now the process is coming back for fiscal year 2022.

If you’re interested in applying to receive a contribution from the city council, you can go to the third floor of city hall, speak with the clerk, and pick up a form.

“Complete the form, get all those required documents, because we do need to verify that you are a non-profit organization, so you will need to have that documentation with your application packet,” said city council president Kim Houston. “August 2nd is the deadline.”

Councilwoman Houston says the council will award the contributions to those who qualify when the budget is created by October 2021.

