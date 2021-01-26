Memorial services Celebrating the life of Mr. Edward Colson will be held privately with family at a later date. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Colson, 88, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Edward was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved hunting, going as long as his health permitted. He was affectionately known as “Paw” by his friends, family, and grandchildren. Mr. Colson retired after 35 years with Roadway Trucking. He often enjoyed traveling and spending time with his two grandchildren and his loving family whom he was very proud of.

Mr. Edward is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 62 years, Myra Colson; children Anthony Colson (Linda), Regina C. Briggs (Kendall), and Blaine Colson. Grandchildren Austin Colson and Rebecca Briggs. One Brother, Dale Colson (Judy), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Colson is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Connie Colson.

The Colson family suggest memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.

