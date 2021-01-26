Graveside services for Mr. Ranarldo Moore will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Cuba, AL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Moore, 34, of Lauderdale, who died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner’s Chapel #1.

