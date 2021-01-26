Advertisement

Mr. William Brookins

William Brookins
By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 26, 2021
Graveside services for Mr. William Brookins will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Poplar Springs Cemetery with Pastor Beverly Knox officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Brookins, 60, of Meridian, who died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his residence. A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Berry and Gardner’s OP Chapel.

