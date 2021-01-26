Advertisement

Mrs. Opal Harper

By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Opal Harper will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Long Creek Baptist Church with the Reverends Marty Harper and Tim Adams officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Harper, 79, of Meridian, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Mrs. Opal was a faithful member of Long Creek Baptist Church in Meridian. She faithfully served the church through the Hospitality Ministry having sent countless flowers, cards, and prayers to families across the nation in their times of need. Mrs. Opal was also a founding member of the Thursday Night Ladies Prayer Meeting at Long Creek Baptist Church where she faithfully served for many years. Opal was a talented cook having been known for her jellies and chocolate pies among many other delicious recipes. She was affectionately known as “Granny O” by her loving grandchildren and family members.

Mrs. Opal is survived by her sons, Hubert Lee Harper, Marty Harper (Rhonda), Danny Harper (Asha), and Tommy Harper (Angie). Seven Grandchildren, Eleven Great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and her special friend, Evelyn Murphy.

Mrs. Harper is preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Lottie Tucker Roberts; her granddaughter Heather Harper, and brothers, Halford Roberts, Wesley Roberts, Mack Roberts, and Johnny Roberts.

The family suggest memorials be made to the Gideon’s International c/o Long Creek Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Patrick Harper, Brandon Harper, Daniel Harper, Tony Harper, Tyler Harper, and Devin Harper.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Harper family will receive guest from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Funeral home. Mrs. Harper will lie in repose from 10:00 am -10:45 am prior to funeral rites at Long Creek Baptist Church on Wednesday.

Mr. Errol Lockett