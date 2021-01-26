Police seek leads in Oct. 2020 fatal shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are searching for leads in a fatal shooting that happened on Oct. 4, 2020.

Police say Willis Bodison was shot while he was walking down Martin Luther King Junior Dr. after leaving a store on 8th Street.

“Mr. Willis Botison was the victim. We don’t know if he was a victim or an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of a shooting,” Sgt. Rochester Anderson said.

Police say they aren’t sure if he was the intended target or a bystander at the time of the shooting.

“As he was going toward the railroad tracks, there was a shootout. In that shootout he received a shot to the arm and bled out and died,” Anderson said.

If you have information in this fatal shooting, call police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

