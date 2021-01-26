Advertisement

Police seek leads in Oct. 2020 fatal shooting

By Tom Williams
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are searching for leads in a fatal shooting that happened on Oct. 4, 2020.

Police say Willis Bodison was shot while he was walking down Martin Luther King Junior Dr. after leaving a store on 8th Street.

“Mr. Willis Botison was the victim. We don’t know if he was a victim or an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of a shooting,” Sgt. Rochester Anderson said.

Police say they aren’t sure if he was the intended target or a bystander at the time of the shooting.

“As he was going toward the railroad tracks, there was a shootout. In that shootout he received a shot to the arm and bled out and died,” Anderson said.

If you have information in this fatal shooting, call police or Crimestoppers at 855-485-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Smith announces he's running for mayor.
Jimmie Smith announces candidacy for Meridian mayoral race
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks on a variety of topics at the State of the State address 2021.
Local lawmaker reacts to State of the State address
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 26, 2021
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivered the 2021 State of the State address.
Reeves delivers State of the State, suggests eliminating state income tax
A treatment for COVID-19 is getting successful results at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Antibody infusion treatment for COVID-19

Latest News

Futurecast - Thursday Jan 28, 2021 at 6 AM
Showers come to an end as temperatures cool off
Meridian business owners meet with city leaders about downtown project
Meridian business owners meet with city leaders about downtown project
Food giveaway returns to Lauderdale County
Food giveaway returns to Lauderdale County
Food giveaway scheduled for Wednesday.
Food giveaway returns to Lauderdale County
Meridian City Council taking applications to help non-profits
Meridian City Council taking applications to help non-profits