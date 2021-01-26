Advertisement

Rose Hill Water Association issues advisory

Rose Hill issues Boil Water Notice.
Rose Hill issues Boil Water Notice.(Gray Media)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to a leak repair on the main water line, Rose Hill Water Association has issued a boil water notice for some customers.

It affects customers on the following roads:
County Road 1826
County Road 1828
County Road 1830
If you are under a boil-water notice
Do not drink tap water.
Do not use ice made from recent tap water.
Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
Cook with tap water ONLY if food is boiled for at least one minute.
Wash dishes, fruits and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended.
Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.
Disinfecting Water
Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute to kill most organisms.
If you cannot boil your water, mix eight drops (1/8 teaspoon) of unscented, ordinary household chlorine bleach (5.25 percent sodium hypochlorite) per gallon of water. Mix the solution thoroughly, and let stand for about 30 minutes. (This treatment will kill bacteria, but not parasitic organisms.) If water is muddy or cloudy, remove sediment by straining it through a cloth or filter paper before disinfecting.
Alternatively, water may be treated with chlorine or iodine tablets.
If you cannot boil your water, mix eight drops (1/8 teaspoon) of unscented, ordinary household chlorine bleach per gallon of water. Mix the solution thoroughly, and let stand for about 30 minutes before using.
When your boil-water notice is lifted:
Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.
Example:
1 faucet — run for 10 minutes
2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes
3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes
Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.

Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.
Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with cleared system water.
Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.
Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.
Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Smith announces he's running for mayor.
Jimmie Smith announces candidacy for Meridian mayoral race
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks on a variety of topics at the State of the State address 2021.
Local lawmaker reacts to State of the State address
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 26, 2021
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivered the 2021 State of the State address.
Reeves delivers State of the State, suggests eliminating state income tax
A treatment for COVID-19 is getting successful results at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Antibody infusion treatment for COVID-19

Latest News

A treatment for COVID-19 is getting successful results at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Antibody infusion treatment for COVID-19
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,452 new cases, 75 new deaths and 195...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 75 new deaths reported by MSDH
The overall number of patients in Alabama requiring hospital care for COVID-19 is declining.
Alabama sees decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations
There were 5,469 new confirmed COVID-19 cases added Monday in Alabama.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 5,469 new cases confirmed Monday