By WLBT Digital | January 26, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST - Updated January 26 at 8:11 AM

Storm causes wreck on Natchez Trace (WLBT)

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is reportedly dead after a storm-related wreck on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

The accident happened Monday in Leake County near mile marker 151 after a tree fell on a vehicle, according to Breezy News.

Leake County fire and ambulance officials responded to the scene, but could not get to the wreck due to trees in the road, so Attala County responders were called in to assist, the newspaper reports.

The name of the victim has not been released.

WLBT is awaiting word on the details of this investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.