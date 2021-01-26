Advertisement

Storm causes wreck on Natchez Trace

Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By WLBT Digital | January 26, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST - Updated January 26 at 8:11 AM

Storm causes wreck on Natchez Trace
Storm causes wreck on Natchez Trace(WLBT)

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is reportedly dead after a storm-related wreck on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

The accident happened Monday in Leake County near mile marker 151 after a tree fell on a vehicle, according to Breezy News.

Leake County fire and ambulance officials responded to the scene, but could not get to the wreck due to trees in the road, so Attala County responders were called in to assist, the newspaper reports.

The name of the victim has not been released.

WLBT is awaiting word on the details of this investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmie Smith announces he's running for mayor.
Jimmie Smith announces candidacy for Meridian mayoral race
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks on a variety of topics at the State of the State address 2021.
Local lawmaker reacts to State of the State address
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 26, 2021
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivered the 2021 State of the State address.
Reeves delivers State of the State, suggests eliminating state income tax
A treatment for COVID-19 is getting successful results at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Antibody infusion treatment for COVID-19

Latest News

Futurecast - Thursday Jan 28, 2021 at 6 AM
Showers come to an end as temperatures cool off
Meridian business owners meet with city leaders about downtown project
Meridian business owners meet with city leaders about downtown project
Food giveaway returns to Lauderdale County
Food giveaway returns to Lauderdale County
Food giveaway scheduled for Wednesday.
Food giveaway returns to Lauderdale County
Meridian City Council taking applications to help non-profits
Meridian City Council taking applications to help non-profits