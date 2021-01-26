Advertisement

Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian slated to open this spring

Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Work continues on the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian on 22nd Avenue. Fabricators have been on sight since January installing all of the exhibits in a state of the art museum designed especially for children.

“Our community has invested so generously in this resource and the dream is now coming to fruition,” said Liz Wilson, Executive Director of the MCM-Meridian. “Our motto is we take fun seriously. But there is a very serious component to fun as well.”

The facility will feature 10,000 square feet of interior exhibits and an additional 25,000 square foot outdoors exhibit experience. All of the exhibits are designed to be fun for kids, but also a learning experience.

“Often times people don’t realize how important play is for children,” said Clair Huff, Assistant Director of Education at MCM-Meridian. “That’s how our children really learn through play. Playing by themselves but cooperative play is important.”

The five exhibit galleries will focus on health and nutrition, literacy, along with science, technology, engineering and math -- all incorporating the cultural arts of East Mississippi designed for area children to enjoy and help achieve their potential

“We want them to know that there are so many possibilities for their future,” added Huff. “That’s what is so important to me is that they’re going to have the opportunity to see, to experience, to explore and be curious. Just to be children.”

Ground was broken at the facility in October, 2019 and it’s slated to open sometime this spring.

