Warm temperatures stick around a bit longer

Out The Door Tuesday
Out The Door Tuesday(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:24 AM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Tuesday! The cold front that has been pushing through our area is dipping to our south as we head throughout our Tuesday morning. We are drying things out across the area early this morning, but scattered showers will remain possible for the rest of the day, mainly in areas south of I-20. Temperatures will warm into the upper-60s to right around 70 degrees on our Tuesday.

As we head into the overnight hours, rain chances will begin to pick-up. Thunderstorms will also be possible overnight in areas south of I-20, but these storms will be elevated in nature and won’t be severe. We’ll see scattered showers continuing into Wednesday as high temperatures climb into the low-60s. The warmer temperatures will come to an end by Thursday morning as we look to drop into the low-30s by then.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures both days only in the 50s. Morning lows on Friday look to drop into the upper-20s. Clouds will increase on Saturday as another cold front approaches our area. The best chance of rain will be Saturday night and into Sunday. Instability will be limited with this frontal passage, so severe weather is not expected. We’ll dry out again by Monday.

