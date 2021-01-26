Wayne County High School names Jack Hankins Jr. new football coach

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - Wayne County High School has a new leader for its football team.

On Monday night, it was announced that longtime Alabama high school football coach Jack Hankins Jr. has been hired as the War Eagles new head coach.

Hankins, 47, is one of the winningest high school football coaches in the state of Alabama. He has been the head coach at Thomasville High School since 2002, compiling an overall coaching record of 169-62. He has taken the Tigers to the playoffs in 18 of his 19 years as the Tigers’ head coach.

Under Hankins’ leadership, Thomasville has won 10 plus games in nine different seasons. The Tigers have suffered only one losing season during his tenure. He began his coaching career at Thomasville as an assistant coach after completing college in 1996 from West Alabama University.

Hankins is taking over a Wayne County football program that suffered its first losing season since 1999, as they finished 4-6 in 2020. Two of those losses were district games that the War Eagles were forced to forfeit because of COVID-19 issues.

Hankins Coaching Highlights

*Overall head-coaching record is 169-62 (73.2%). Overall region record is 99-27 (79%).

ALL-STAR GAMES

*2019 AHSAA North-South Game: Defensive coordinator for the South Team

*2011 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game: Coached linebackers that included Reggie Ragland and Ryan Anderson

*2007 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game: Coached wide receivers that included Julio Jones

*2007 AHSAA North-South Game: Defensive coordinator for the South Team

HEAD COACHING EXPERIENCE

Head Coach at Thomasville High School for 19 years. He took over in 2002 at the age of 28.

His teams have made the playoffs every year except 2019 when THS had only five seniors that played.

The Tigers made deep runs in the playoffs the majority of years under Hankins. Most years in Thomasville they advanced past the first round of the Alabama High School playoffs. Under Hankins their playoff record was 26-17.

*2020-Quarterfinals

*2016-Quarterfinals

*2010- Super Six 4A State Champions

*2007-Semifinals

*2006-Super Six 4A State Runner up

*2005-Semifinals

ACHIEVEMENTS

*2011-First recipient of the AHSAA ‘Making a Difference’ Award. Award given to coaches that go above and beyond for the players making a difference both on and off the field.

*Hankins has taken several of the Thomasville High School football teams to the National FCA Camps with players to Black Mountain, NC.

*He is a member of the AHSAA Legislative Board.

