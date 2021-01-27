Advertisement

Antibody infusion treatment for COVID-19

Anderson Regional hospital
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A treatment for COVID-19 is getting successful results at the Anderson Regional Hospital, according to chief medical officer, Dr. Keith Everett.

Everett calls antibody infusion treatment a game-changer.

For nearly 2 months, the treatment has been used to keep some COVID-19 patients out of the hospital.

Dr. Everett said the goal is to reduce people’s symptoms in the battle against COVID-19.

Not everyone is eligible for antibody infusions.

“This is not a treatment for people in the hospital. This is a treatment for people who meet certain qualifications. It is an attempt to keep them from getting sick from COVID and to keep them out of the hospital,” said Everett. “We had very good success so far. The numbers that we see is, that the percent of people who have gotten this treatment had a lower hospital rate compared to people who haven’t got the antibody treatment.”

Dr. Everett said this treatment is also available for children ages 12 to 17.

