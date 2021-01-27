City of Meridian Arrest Report January 27, 2021



The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:49 AM on January 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 1:10 PM on January 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of 15th Place South. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.