City of Meridian Arrest Report January 27, 2021

Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ARRESTS

NAMEBIRTH MONTHADDRESSCHARGE
RENITA L BROWN1982901 RUBUSH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
MICHAEL J CHISM19806566 WINDSOR RD MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
LAQUARIUS S PRINGLE19911730 BOLEN LONG CREEK RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER;
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
SANTIAGO RUVALCABA19815925 HWY 80W LOT 5 MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
MARLA ROBINSON19933141 ALPINE WAY MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
BRANDON D WILLIAMS1981117 LORETTA DR QUITMAN, MSDUI OTHER;
DISORDERLY CONDUCT;
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 26, 2021, at 6:00 AM to January 27, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:49 AM on January 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 1:10 PM on January 26, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of 15th Place South. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

