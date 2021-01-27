Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,049 new confirmed cases Wednesday

A COVID-19 risk indicator lists Sumter, Choctaw and Pickens counties as low-risk. Marengo...
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 354,967 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March. The state is tracking another 94,118 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 2,049 new confirmed cases added Wednesday. There have been 5,817 confirmed deaths statewide. Many of those deaths actually occurred several weeks ago but were only now confirmed to be COVID related.

A COVID-19 risk indicator lists Sumter, Choctaw and Pickens counties as low-risk. Marengo County is listed as moderate-risk.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in that 4-county region:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw524242379
Sumter912284336
Marengo21333210281
Pickens2030319238

The state reports 41,315 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 2,222 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 233,211 presumed recoveries.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Wednesday. You may track statistics by county in the dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

