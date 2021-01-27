Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 65 new deaths reported by MSDH

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,074 new cases, 65 new deaths and 195...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,074 new cases, 65 new deaths and 195 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,074 new cases, 65 new deaths and 195 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 268,672 as of January 26.

So far, 5,917 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke15106212230
Kemper81820459
Lauderdale621219843094
Neshoba352816019958
Newton2027488615
Wayne2193376911

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belk said stores and business operations will continue as normal and suppliers will be...
Belk to file for bankruptcy, enters agreement with majority owner to reduce debt
Elliot Fowler, 31.
Man arrested after allegedly beating woman with pistol
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks on a variety of topics at the State of the State address 2021.
Local lawmaker reacts to State of the State address
In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s...
Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site
Business owners met with city leaders to discuss the 22nd Avenue project.
Meridian business owners meet with city leaders about downtown project

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, Former New York Giant Michael Strahan poses...
AP sources: Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Health workers offered vaccines to drivers stuck in the snow to keep the shots from being wasted.
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine
A team of health experts under the WHO ended their two-week quarantine in Wuhan, China, and...
WHO team in Wuhan departs quarantine for COVID origins study
The five sisters, ages 6 to 15, now share their aunt and uncle's three-bedroom home. They are...
‘We have a new mission’: Couple takes in 5 nieces after mom’s death from COVID-19
An aunt and uncle from California took in their five nieces, ages 6 to 15, to prevent them from...
'I just miss my mom': Family mourning after mother of 5 dies from COVID-19