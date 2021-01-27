COVID-19 in Mississippi: 65 new deaths reported by MSDH

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,074 new cases, 65 new deaths and 195 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 268,672 as of January 26.

So far, 5,917 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 2,056,401 as of January 16. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 207,769 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1510 62 122 30 Kemper 818 20 45 9 Lauderdale 6212 198 430 94 Neshoba 3528 160 199 58 Newton 2027 48 86 15 Wayne 2193 37 69 11

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

