Food giveaway returns to Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department food giveaway is cranking up once again.

Sheriff Billy Sollie says Wednesday’s food drive will be the same as it was in December. Cars will line up at the Lauderdale County Ag Center on Highway 19 S. to receive a box of food for free.

The boxes include a variety of items including milk, fruit, vegetables and meat.

“We received notification that round five of the food funding has been appropriated. We will be receiving a truck around 10 o’clock with distribution starting at 11. We have been told it will last about six weeks,” Sollie said.

Sollie said they expect a truck to bring the food at 10 a.m. with the drive lasting through 2 p.m. They are expecting at least one truckload of food, but hope for two.

“We are looking at about $50 value per box. If all goes as planned and we get two trucks, we should be giving away $75-$100,000 worth of food,” Sollie said.

Sollie said the food distribution will be held every Wednesday for at least the next six weeks.

