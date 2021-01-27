Advertisement

Grant to provide students with online tutoring

By Andrew Samet
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District has received a grant of over $200,000 that will provide students with online tutoring and more.

“And they can have an online space where they can ask word problems, can do calculations, upload files like essays, or research papers and have those proofed in real time,” said Dr. Marie Roberts, the instructional technologist for LCSD. “And receive a one-on-one tutoring 24/7 365.”

The program is called TutorMe and there are more the 300 subjects that students will be able to learn from.

“It’s a one click log-in, there’s no credentials to have to memorize or accounts to be created, and the students will log-in through their learning management system known as Canvass, they’ll click on Canvass, and then click on a button that says TutorMe,” Dr. Roberts said.

The school district is going to start rolling out the program in February of this year.

“What it does is it allows us to continue to deliver quality support for our students outside of the traditional classroom time frame. For so long, our students were limited in the amount of structural support they receive because of the limitations of the school day. What this will allow us to do is to help support our students and their families as they are working on homework after hours, or working through problems maybe during their distance days,” Dr. Roberts explained. “I mean, even after COVID-19, this is just really kind of expanding how we go above and beyond to help our students find success.”

The program will available to students in grades 5-12 this school year and then to all students by the next school year.

