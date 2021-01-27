Advertisement

Mall owner enhances Crimestoppers reward in New Year’s Eve shooting

A check was presented by mall manager, Renee Williams, to Pam Vance, the director of East Mississippi Crimestoppers.(East Mississippi Crimestoppers)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Crimestoppers reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in a Dec. 31 shooting at Uptown Meridian is being enhanced by the mall’s owner, RockStep Capital.

A check was presented by mall manager, Renee Williams, to Pam Vance, the director of East Mississippi Crimestoppers.

One arrest has been made but there are other suspects still being sought. 22-year-old Juwan Jones was arrested recently in Louisiana.

If you have any information about the people involved in the shooting or where they are, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.(Uptown Meridian/Meridian Police Dept.)

Police say 26 shots were fired during the incident, but no one was injured. Several windows and the building sustained damage.

If you have any information about the people involved in the shooting or where they are, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

