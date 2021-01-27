Man arrested after allegedly beating woman with pistol
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have arrested a man for domestic violence.
Investigators said Elliot Fowler, 31, severely beat his girlfriend with a pistol. Following the incident, police say Fowler also caused a disturbance at the Meridian Police Department when he showed up with a weapon.
He was taken into custody without incident and is now being treated at a hospital.
Fowler faces one count of aggravated assault-domestic violence and has a $75,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.