Man arrested after allegedly beating woman with pistol

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have arrested a man for domestic violence.

Investigators said Elliot Fowler, 31, severely beat his girlfriend with a pistol. Following the incident, police say Fowler also caused a disturbance at the Meridian Police Department when he showed up with a weapon.

He was taken into custody without incident and is now being treated at a hospital.

Fowler faces one count of aggravated assault-domestic violence and has a $75,000 bond.

