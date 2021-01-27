Advertisement

Man arrested after allegedly beating woman with pistol

Elliot Fowler, 31.
Elliot Fowler, 31.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Tom Williams
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have arrested a man for domestic violence.

Investigators said Elliot Fowler, 31, severely beat his girlfriend with a pistol. Following the incident, police say Fowler also caused a disturbance at the Meridian Police Department when he showed up with a weapon.

He was taken into custody without incident and is now being treated at a hospital.

Fowler faces one count of aggravated assault-domestic violence and has a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belk said stores and business operations will continue as normal and suppliers will be...
Belk to file for bankruptcy, enters agreement with majority owner to reduce debt
Gov. Tate Reeves speaks on a variety of topics at the State of the State address 2021.
Local lawmaker reacts to State of the State address
In a tweet posted on Jan. 22, Haynie posted a video of Walkowiak in action at one of the town’s...
Chick-fil-A manager called in to help drive-thru back up at COVID-19 vaccine site
Business owners met with city leaders to discuss the 22nd Avenue project.
Meridian business owners meet with city leaders about downtown project

Latest News

Feels-Like Futurecast - Jan 28 at 12 PM
Bundle up on our Thursday
Lack of jail costs Choctaw County thousands
Lack of jail costs Choctaw County thousands
Update on Philadelphia’s expansion projects
Update on Philadelphia’s expansion projects
Randy Gill to run for Mayor of Philadelphia
Randy Gill to run for Mayor of Philadelphia
Members of a youth service club donate to WTOK’s “Coats for Kids” campaign
Members of a youth service club donate to WTOK’s “Coats for Kids” campaign